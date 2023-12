The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) counterattacked north of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant, forcing the occupiers to retreat from two forward positions.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiyivka on December 5 and recently made a confirmed advance.

Geolocation footage released on December 4 indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced east of the railway section north of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant.

A Ukrainian military observer said on December 5 that Ukrainian forces counterattacked north of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant and forced russian troops to retreat from two forward positions.

A russian military blogger claims that Ukrainian troops are counterattacking near Stepove and pressuring russian defenses from the direction of Novokalynove.

At the same time, the occupiers continued offensive operations near Avdiyivka on December 5 and achieved confirmed successes.

Geolocation data released on December 5 indicated that russian troops had advanced along a section of the railway line north of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant in northwest Avdiyivka.

In addition, geolocation data published on December 4 indicate that russian troops have also advanced south of the pit heap in Avdiyivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled at least 23 russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka (7 km northwest of Avdiyivka); to the northeast of Berdychiv (4 km north of Avdiyivka); as well as near Stepove (3 km north of Avdiyivka), Avdiyivka, Siverske (6 km west of Avdiyivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

Russian military bloggers claim that on December 4 and 5, russian troops advanced in the area of Novokalynove (8 km north of Avdiyivka), Stepove, the Avdiyivka Coke Plant, the Avdiyivka pit heap, the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske.

They also state that on December 4 and 5, positional battles near Krasnohorivka (4 km northeast of Avdiyivka) continue and that russian troops have resumed assaults near Nevelske (14 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

The press service of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group reported on December 5 that russian troops resumed airstrikes with the help of Su-25 attack aircraft and Ka-52 helicopters in the Avdiyivka area after a period of less intense activity by russian aviation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media that the situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from Western countries.

Meanwhile, russian occupation forces have been slowly advancing through the ruins of Mariyinka, Donetsk Region, for the past few weeks. Russia probably now controls most of the built-up area.