Overnight into Wednesday, December 6, the russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company in the front-line region, damaging the company's equipment.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As a result of several shelling instances during the night, one of the DTEK Energo thermal power plants in the front-line region was again damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Due to the shelling, residents of one of the settlements near the station found themselves without heating. The company's equipment was damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy companies started liquidation of their consequences and are making every effort to restore heat supply to residents as soon as possible," the message reads.

According to the report, this is already the sixth russian attack on the company's front-line thermal power plant in the last one and a half months.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 27, russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company in the front-line region.