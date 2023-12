Overnight into Wednesday, December 6, the russian occupiers launched 50 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine; 41 of them were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

"Forty-one strike UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the message reads.

As the Air Force of the AFU reported on Telegram, the russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with Shaheds from two directions - Cape Chauda (Crimea) and the Kursk Region, RF. A total of 48 attack drones were launched.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 41 attack UAVs of the enemy were destroyed," the message says.

It is noted that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the russian attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 4, AFU StratCom published an appeal calling for silence, especially regarding coverage of operations by military personnel.

The Armed Forces also warned that the aggressor state has started creating videos synthesized by neural networks in which the military and political command calls for riots and internal conflicts.

In September, the propaganda of the aggressor state of russia spread fakes about the allegedly heavy losses of the Ukrainian army at the front and mobilization.

Meanwhile, russian terrorist forces monitor information about the movement of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians, so mass events or gatherings can become a target for the occupiers, especially during holidays.

The AFU called on Ukrainians on the eve and during the winter holidays to observe all restrictions on holding mass events, especially in areas where combat missions are carried out.