Owner of e-sports team NAVI Krippa buys Parus business center in Kyiv from MP Stolar

The owner of the e-sports team NAVI, businessman Maksym Krippa, bought the Parus business center (Kyiv) from the Member of Parliament, Vadym Stolar (the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group).

This is stated in the information on the website of the open data monitoring and analysis service Opendatabot, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 4, Krippa became the beneficial owner of the Peredovi Technologii Plus LLC, which owns Parus.

At the same time, the closed non-diversified venture corporate investment fund Genesis of Stolar and his ex-wife Inna Maystruk withdrew from the owners of the LLC.

According to Forbes, in November, Krippa became the sole owner of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game developer, and at the beginning of 2022 - the owner of the Ukrainian e-sports team NAVI.

Also, Krippa may also be related to the purchase of the Dnipro hotel in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late 2022, Stolar purchased the Parus business center from businessman Vagif Aliyev.

Parus is a class A business center located in the center of Kyiv; the total area of the business center is about 70,000 square meters, rental area - 50,000 square meters, height - 33 floors.

Parus was commissioned in 2007.