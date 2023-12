On the night of December 5, unmanned aerial vehicles hit a number of important objects in the occupied Crimea. The SSU was involved in this.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by its sources.

According to our sources, this morning SSU drones hit a Nebo-M radar system in the area of ​ ​ the village of Baherove, a helicopter parking, a Terek P-18 radar system and a Baikal-1M control system of anti-aircraft missile units near the village of Strilkove.

SSU officers organized and carried out the attack.

The department added that so the Ukrainian special service congratulated the invaders on the international volunteer day. "The Ukrainian land will literally burn under the feet of the invaders," they added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Simferopol, two saboteurs poisoned 35 russian military - 24 of them were liquidated, another 11 are in hospital.

Recently, it was reported that a radar station and an air defense system were allegedly hit in Dzhankoi in the north of the occupied Crimea as a result of a night attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.