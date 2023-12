Starting today, the largest bell of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will ring 9 times, symbolizing 9 years of war and remi

Starting from December 5, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will start the tradition of "The Bell of Memory and Hope": the largest bell of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will ring 9 times, symbolizing 9 years of war and reminding of the captives.

The reserve announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Every day at the Great Lavra Belfry, after a national minute of silence, the bell ringer will ring the largest Bell of the Lavra. It will ring 9 times, symbolizing 9 years of war, and will remind Ukrainians and people around the world about military who are in captivity, civilians who are illegally detained in Moscow torture camps, missing children and adults deported to the russian federation," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, believes that russia has blocked the exchange of prisoners for the preparation of "Maidan-3" in Ukraine.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order of the government headed by Mykola Azarov during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych to transfer the buildings and structures of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for free use.