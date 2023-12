On December 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a closed briefing for American senators, at which he will explain the need for another package of military aid.

This was stated by Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from the state of New York, Radio Svoboda reports.

"The administration has invited President Zelenskyy to appear before senators... as part of our closed briefing tomorrow, so we can hear directly from him exactly what is at stake in this vote. I am asking all senators to attend this important briefing," Schumer said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States of America has spent almost all of the funds allocated for providing military aid to Ukraine. If the U.S. Congress does not provide new funding, Washington will not be able to provide new weapons.

Allocated U.S. funds for assistance to Ukraine may run out by the end of this year, according to a letter from the Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, to the leaders of Congress.

Earlier, Republican Senator James Lankford said that the issue of financial aid for Ukraine could be resolved by the end of 2023.