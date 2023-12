Ukraine is currently working on a modification of the Neptune anti-ship cruise missile, which at one time sank the russian cruiser Moskva.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk announced this in an interview with ArmyInform.

"Now work is underway to create the so-called long Neptune. We are talking about a new modification of a missile for the Neptune complex," said Havryliuk.

Experts at the Defense Express military portal suggest that we are talking about adapting the Р-360 missile to the Neptune complex to destroy ground targets. The possible range of missiles after modernization can reach 400 km, and the warhead - 350 kg.

The original Neptune anti-ship version has a range of about 300 km and a warhead of 150 kg.

According to Ivan Havryliuk, in addition to the modernization of Neptune, active work is also underway to strengthen the air defense system. We are talking about modernized air defense systems, but the general did not announce the details.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense promised many times more drones for the Armed Forces in December.