Unknown NATO country orders tens of thousands of projectiles for Ukraine from Rheinmetall. When the delivery i

The German arms concern Rheinmetall won a large contract for the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine. The customer was one of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

This is stated in a message on the company's official website.

"The Rheinmetall company has received a large-scale order for the supply of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. A technical company from Dusseldorf has been instructed to supply Kyiv with artillery shells worth about EUR 142 million," the concern's press service reported.

It is noted that the order covers the production of projectiles, detonators, propellant and incendiary substances.

Rheinmetall reported that the customer was one of the NATO countries. The company's press service did not specify what country it is.

The projectiles under this order are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in 2025.

At the same time, in 2024, the transfer of about 40,000 shells should take place according to an earlier order.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November 2023, it became known that the German concern Rheinmetall received an order for 100,000 mortar mines for Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defense Industry announced the creation of a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment.