Court allows SBI to seize secret documents from General Staff in case of "surrender" of Kherson

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) temporary access to secret documents in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the case of the "surrender" of Kherson and its occupation.

This is evidenced by court materials available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The court granted access to classified documents by its decision of July 19, 2023.

At the same time, the General Staff appealed to the court for an explanation of this decision, but the General Staff was refused an explanation on September 15.

Currently, it is not known what the SBI found in these documents.

We will remind you that the case on the improper defense of the Kherson Region, which led to its rapid occupation, was opened by the SBI on April 11, 2022.

The SBI is investigating the case under Part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 3 of Article 425 (negligent treatment of military service) of the Criminal Code.

As part of the investigation, a possible improper organization of mining bridges and dams for further detonation in order to restrain russia's advance deep into mainland Ukraine is being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the circumstances that contributed to russia's quick capture of the southern part of Ukraine. Among those with whom the law enforcement officers spoke is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.