Due to bad weather, power was cut off in 145 settlements.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The majority of consumers who were without electricity over the weekend due to bad weather have been restored. The most difficult situation remains in the Lviv Region. Emergency recovery teams continue to work in an intensified mode. Due to hostilities and technological violations, 420 settlements are without electricity," the message says.

In particular, as a result of the icing of overhead lines in the Lviv Region, 134 settlements were cut off.

It is noted that the use of planned shutdowns of household consumers is not foreseen.

"The energy system is balanced. The electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. 2 units and 2 buildings of the thermal power plant have been taken out for short-term repair. Reserve capacities are used to ensure the necessary production volumes. Additionally, 1 unit at the thermal power plant, 2 more buildings have been switched on from the reserve. TPPs will be connected throughout the day. Restrictions do not apply in any of the regions. All outages are solely due to bad weather and hostilities," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, due to bad weather, 497 settlements were left without electricity in the western regions.