RF attacks Ukraine with Shaheds; Air Defense down almost 20 of them

Overnight into Monday, December 4, the troops of the aggressor country, russian federation, attacked the territory of Ukraine with the help of attack drones and air missiles. Air Defense forces worked in nine regions of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported this on Telegram.

"Overnight into December 4, 2023, the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea, and a guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region," the Air Force of the AFU said in a statement.

It is reported that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the AFU were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of coordinated combat operations, 18 attack drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed. Anti-aircraft defense worked in at least nine regions of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in attempts to enter the territory of the Avdiyivka Coke Chemical Plant, the russian invaders sometimes reach the fence of the plant but are forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the largest number of combat clashes with the russian occupiers took place on the Bakhmut (16) and Avdiyivka (14) Axes.