Exports across the Polish border decreased by 40% during its blocking by Polish carriers.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Yes, according to the operational data of the State Customs Service, in November, the volume of exports of Ukrainian products reached 9.2 million tons. A total of 783,000 tons were accounted for by freight transport. The largest volume of exports passed through the Polish border – 282,000 tons. And this volume is 40% less than before the Polish transporters went on strike. At some checkpoints, such as Yagodin - Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne, exports almost froze or fell in half," said the First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy, Yuliya Svyrydenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unblock the border for trucks.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.