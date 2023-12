In the first eleven months of 2023, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit worth UAH 1,045.1 billion, including the general fund - UAH 1,085.6 billion, against the deficit worth UAH 1,713 billion planned in the schedule of the general fund for the first eleven months of 2023, UAH 2 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to operational data of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine (STSU), in November 2023, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 121.7 billion.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues were received at the expense of:

UAH 31.1 billion – corporate income tax;

UAH 30.8 billion – value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

UAH 22.9 billion – value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 32.8 billion were collected, UAH 9.9 billion were reimbursed);

UAH 15.1 billion – personal income tax and military duty;

UAH 7.6 billion – excise tax;

UAH 4.5 billion – rent payment for subsoil use;

UAH 2.2 billion - import and export duties.

At the same time, the implementation of the monthly schedule of incomes of the State Tax Service was 100.9% (+UAH 0.8 billion), and the State Customs Service was 78.0% (-UAH 9.3 billion).

According to operational data of the STSU, for the first eleven months of 2023, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 1,536.0 billion.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the following main receipts were received:

UAH 330.4 billion - value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

UAH 192.2 billion - value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which UAH 313.6 billion were collected, UAH 121.4 billion were reimbursed;

UAH 155.1 billion - personal income tax and military duty;

UAH 139.7 billion -corporate income tax;

UAH 95.7 billion - excise tax;

UAH 53.1 billion -rent payment for subsoil use;

UAH 27.5 billion - import and export duties.

At the same time, the implementation of the State Tax Service's income statement amounted to 102.3% (+UAH 15.6 billion), and the State Customs Service - 95.1% (-UAH 18.3 billion).

The next important source of state budget revenues in the first eleven months of 2023 was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants) - UAH 404.9 billion.

The largest donor of grant support in the first eleven months of 2023 is the United States of America (UAH 398.5 billion).

Also, on an irrevocable basis, Ukraine received financing from Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, and Iceland in the total amount of up to UAH 6.4 billion.

The funds were directed to the state budget of Ukraine through the Trust Fund of the World Bank within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

Receipts of Single Social Contribution to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds in the first eleven months of 2023 amounted to UAH 424.9 billion, of which UAH 40.5 billion were received in November.

In general, according to the results of the first eleven months of 2023, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 2,397.3 billion in taxes, fees, and other payments.

According to operational data of STSU, for the first eleven months of 2023, cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 3,451.8 billion, including the general fund - UAH 2,632.3 billion, or 93% of the schedule of the reporting period.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first ten months of 2023, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit worth UAH 900.0 billion, including the general fund - worth UAH 923.1 billion, against the planned deficit of the general fund for the first ten months of 2023 worth UAH 1,478.0 billion.

In 2022, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit worth UAH 911.1 billion; in December, the deficit amounted to UAH 99 billion.