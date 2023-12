On Sunday, December 3, russian troops conducted offensive operations near Avdiyivka and confirmed the offensive.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its report.

Footage released on November 28 and geolocated on December 2 shows russian troops advancing west of the railway north of Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiyivka).

Additional geolocation footage released on December 2 shows that russian troops have advanced to the southwest of Pervomaiske (10 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

Russian military bloggers claimed on December 2 and 3 that russian forces had advanced south and southeast of Stepove, and some claimed that russian forces had advanced 300 meters near the settlement.

They also claimed on December 2 and 3 that russian troops advanced south of Novokalynove (13 km northeast of Avdiyivka) and west of Krasnohorivka (5 km northwest of Avdiyivka) on the northern flank of Avdiyivka, as well as on the southern flank in the area of Pervomaiske and Sieverne. (6 km west of Avdiyivka).

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that russian forces unsuccessfully attacked east of Novobakhmutivka (9 km northwest of Avdiyivka) and Novokalynove, south of Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka); near Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske.

On December 3, russian sources claimed that russian forces were also attacking on the northern flank from Kamiyanka (5 km northeast of Avdiyivka) and the southern flank near the industrial zone southwest of Avdiyivka.

A russian military blogger said on December 2 that russian forces were conducting reconnaissance and regrouping to resume assault operations near an industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka.

The Head of the Avdiyivka military administration, Vitalii Barabash, said on December 3 that during the third wave of the assault on Avdiyivka, russian troops opened two additional lines of attack on the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka and from Spartak (4 km south of Avdiyivka) in order to distract Ukrainian forces. Barabash also said that russian forces are waiting for better weather conditions to use heavy equipment in assaults again.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in attempts to enter the territory of the Avdiyivka Coke Chemical Plant, the russian invaders sometimes reach the fence of the plant but are forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the largest number of combat clashes with the russian occupiers took place in the Bakhmut (16) and Avdiyivka (14) directions.