Financial aid to Ukraine will be resolved by the end of this year – Senator Lankford

Senator James Lankford, who is the main negotiator from the Republican party regarding the agreement on aid to Ukraine and the border policy of the United States and Mexico (Republicans demand to consider these two issues exclusively in a complex), made a rather optimistic forecast.

He said on ABC News that American lawmakers will be able to reach a bipartisan agreement on this issue by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

"We can do it by the end of the year," Lankford noted.

Senator Lankford's assessment contrasted with less optimistic comments from other Republicans after senators met privately over the past week in search of a breakthrough.

As you know, in the Republican-led House of Representatives, hard-liners of the Republican Party are at the forefront of attempts to link stricter U.S.-Mexico border policies with Ukraine's help. Because of this, Congress cannot currently make new decisions on additional financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

In October, President Joe Biden requested about USD 106 billion in additional national security funding, which includes aid to allies Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan and resources to the U.S. border.

Congress has until early next year to pass long-term funding legislation or face another government shutdown. The Senate is expected to leave Washington for the Christmas holidays as early as December 15.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that additional funding for Ukraine and Israel is totally necessary.