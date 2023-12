Lukashenko will go to China for meeting with Xi Jinping

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will go to the People's Republic of China for investment, trade and economic issues, as well as international cooperation.

This was reported by BelTA on Sunday, December 3, with reference to Lukashenko's press service.

The Belarusian dictator’s office announced an official visit to China. Lukashenko will meet with Xi Jinping for the second time this year. The self-proclaimed Belarusian leader made his first visit in February.

"Negotiations between the head of the Belarusian state and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will take place in Beijing. Trade and economic, investment, and international cooperation issues are on the agenda. The program of the visit also includes a number of social and humanitarian activities," the message said.

Lukashenko's previous visit to China took place from February 28 to March 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with russian dictator vladimir putin, offered to develop cooperation with North Korea (DPRK) "for three".

On July 18, members of the European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

On January 20, the European Parliament supported the resolution on the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the top leadership of russia and Belarus for crimes of aggression against Ukraine.