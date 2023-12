President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sometimes prisoners of war have to be exchanged with russia directly on the battlefield.

He said this in an interview with the AP agency.

Zelenskyy explained that prisoner exchanges are not only global and public, but also local - directly on the battlefield.

"In the last six months, we have returned a few people, we have returned up to 100 people. We have returned several thousand people for the entire time. We are fighting for each of our people. We are exchanging...

Very often we exchange prisoners of war not so loudly, not so publicly. I will say frankly - we exchange right on the battlefield. When we have 10 of their prisoners, and they have several of our guys - and we exchange. It happens in different ways," the Head of State said.