Situation near Bakhmut is active, AFU go on attack on occasion - AFU representative Volodymyr Fitio

In the Bakhmut axis, the Ukrainian defenders try to go on the offensive if the opportunity arises. Volodymyr Fitio, the head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The situation in the Bakhmut axis is quite active, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks. The enemy actively uses aviation, if the weather permits... We can see that the weather does not greatly affect the artillery fire. Before carrying out assault actions, the russian occupiers actively fire at the Ukrainian positions," the officer emphasized.

According to him, fighting is taking place in the south and north of Bakhmut.

"Our military is on active defense, but at the best opportunity they switch to offensive actions, improve their tactical position," stated the representative of the AFU.

According to Fitio, the russian occupation forces are trying to recapture their previously lost positions, but they are not succeeding.

"They are trying to storm in the Storm, Storm Z, and Storm V groups, which are made up of former convicts," Volodymyr Fitio, a representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, summed up his story.