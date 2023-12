According to the data of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU), the average salary of Ukrainians decreased in the third quarter of the current year.

According to the press release of the PFU, the average salary indicator, which is required for calculating pensions, was recently approved.

Thus, in the third quarter the salary fell by almost UAH 1,500. In general, the breakdown by month of 2023 looks like this:

- January - UAH 12,644.98;

- February - UAH 12,794.11;

- March - UAH 13,423.28;

- April - UAH 13,626.02;

- May - UAH 14,109.64;

- June - UAH 16,012.38;

- July - UAH 13,996.68;

- August - UAH 13,778.13;

- September - UAH 14,518.38.

The PFU added that over the past year, the average salary of Ukrainians increased by 8.4%. For comparison: in September 2022, it amounted to UAH 13,387.48.

However, as calculated by the State Statistics Service, according to the results of the second quarter of the current year, the average monthly salary in Ukraine reached UAH 17,176, which is 25.2% more than in the same period last year. There are no data for the third quarter yet.