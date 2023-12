We didn't get all weapons we wanted, but I can't complain about that - President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cannot complain about the insufficient number of weapons from partners, as it is impossible to lose the number that is available now.

The Head of State said this in an interview with the AP agency.

Zelenskyy said that he cannot complain that the West does not provide enough weapons.

"We didn't get all the weapons we wanted, I can't be satisfied, but I also can't complain too much. Because we have no right to lose the help we are given," President Zelenskyy emphasized.