In the russian elite, most likely, they are concerned about the protests of the families of the mobilized and are trying to restrain them in various ways.

This is stated in another review by military intelligence experts of the British Ministry of Defense.

After small protests in moscow in November 2023, the russian authorities seem to have started to restrain further such measures, the review notes.

Analysts say that investigations by non-state news sources in russia, as well as comments by protesting wives, suggest that relatives are now being offered larger payments in exchange for their silence.

On November 27, one of the groups of wives of mobilized people published a manifesto against "indefinite mobilization", and in a few days they began to be labeled as a "fake organization".

"The authorities, most likely, are especially afraid of any protests by the relatives of those who have been mobilized since September 2022 and have been at the front for more than a year now," the intelligence agency notes.