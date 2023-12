In the evening of December 1, a break occurred at the Zaporizhzhia TPP - Ferosplavna power transmission line with a voltage of 330 kV, through which the station received power from the Ukrainian power system.

This was reported by the Energoatom portal.

It is clarified that at 02:31 a.m., the last line Zaporizhzhia NPP - Dniprovska with a voltage of 750 kV was de-energized during the air alert.

In connection with the complete blackout, the Zaporizhzhia NPP switched to powering its own needs from diesel generators. According to Ukrenergo, all 20 diesel generators turned on automatically, 8 of which were later left in operation.

"The biggest security threat in this state exists at power unit 4. It is caused by the fact that the occupiers used it in violation of the terms of the license for the operation of nuclear power plants of the Ukrainian regulator and kept it in a hot state. The de-energization of the main circulation pumps that cool the active zone leads to the transition of the reactor plant into natural circulation mode. This mode is difficult for the reactor plant, its duration is limited by the project, and it can lead to the failure of the main equipment of the power unit. The unit needs to be transferred to a cold state as soon as possible," the department said.

Energoatom adds that, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian specialists, the connection with the Ukrainian power system was restored at 7 a.m. on December 2.