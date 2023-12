On December 1, 2023, the non-governmental organization "Ukrainian Law Research Center" has started its work. This was reported on the website of the non-governmental organization.

Ukrainian Law Research Center will focus on the development and advocacy of legislative initiatives to improve the stability of democracy and the rule of law, protect citizens and businesses from the state, and preserve the constitutional order.

To achieve this goal, the members of the organization use their own experience and resources, and will involve representatives of civil society and expert communities for monitoring the activities of the subjects of the legislative initiative and those who influence the formation of legislation, state policy and their implementation. The organization is based on the principles of transparency, objectivity and openness.

The key directions of the organization's work are:

– monitoring the observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the sphere of human-state interaction;

– analysis of the norms of current legislation and legislative initiatives, formulation of proposals for improving the system of national legislation of Ukraine;

– formation and implementation of sustainable strategies for the development of national legislation.

Ukrainian Law Research Center strives to establish a dialogue between the authorities and civil society, to involve the public in participation in state building and also to improve the quality of the law-making process and strengthen Ukraine as a legal and democratic state.

Website of the non-governmental organization "Ukrainian Law Research Center": https://ualaw.org/

Today the Center has published an analysis of the mandatory legal prerequisites and grounds for holding legitimate elections of the President and the Verkhovna Rada in Ukraine during martial law until the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the elimination of the threat of attack or the danger of Ukraine's independence.

Founders of the organization: Kateryna Roshuk – politologist. Co-owner and CEO of the information agency "Bukvy" (2016—2023), owner and CEO of online media "Bukvy" since 2023. In 2015, she founded Reputation Agency, which specializes in creating and protecting reputation; and Nazar Chornyi – specialist in the field of law (Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, 2008—2013), lawyer, Head of the legal department of the information agency "Bukvy" (2021—2023), since 2023 Head of the legal department of online media "Bukvy".