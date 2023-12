According to analysts, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation is not confident in the ability of its troops to transform the achievements of the tactical level into operationally significant successes. The russian leadership is lying about the fact that the occupiers are in "active defense" near Avdiyivka. So, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation wants to hide the lack of progress in the offensive.

This was reported by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The December 1 report states that the russians are unable to transform tactical gains into operationally significant successes. The head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, sergei shoigu, said that offensive actions in Ukraine are part of "active defense". He is trying to lower expectations about the russians' ability to achieve important successes.

According to analysts, on December 1, shoigu said that the russians were taking "more advantageous" positions. He mentioned the brigades that are believed to be operating in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"Russian officials are intentionally misleading by calling these offensive actions part of “active defense," the analysts said.

Experts noted that the command of the russian armed forces should have pursued a certain operational goal if they had openly declared that they were trying to capture Avdiyivka. However, apparently, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation is not confident in the ability of its troops to transform the achievements of the tactical level into operationally significant successes.