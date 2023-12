During the first day of winter, Defense Forces eliminate over 1,000 invaders and destroy 7 enemy tanks - AFU G

During the first day of winter, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 russian invaders. Irreversible losses of the enemy exceeded 331,000 people. 62 units of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on enemy losses in the morning of December 2.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 russian invaders the day before. On the morning of December 2, the enemy's irreversible losses amounted to approximately 331,110 people.

Ukrainian soldiers actively "demilitarized" enemy equipment and weapons. So, seven russian tanks were destroyed the day before (in total, the russian federation lost 5,571 of them after February 24, 2022). Russian armored combat vehicles decreased by 13 units (total losses - 10,385 units), artillery systems - by 10 (7,941 in total), automotive equipment - by 11 (10,410 in total).

The invaders were also left with one MLRS (a total of 913) and a unit of special equipment (a total of 1,138). Also, 18 UAVs of the operational-tactical level were destroyed (5,994 of them were eliminated during the full-scale invasion) and one cruise missile (1,568 in total).

The number of destroyed enemy air defense equipment (602), aircraft (323), helicopters (324) and ships/boats (22) remained unchanged.

There is also no change in the number of destroyed enemy submarines: the Defense Forces managed to eliminate only one so far.