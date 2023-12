Overnight into Saturday, December 2, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 11 Shaheds and a Kh-59 guided air missile. It and 10 launched UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

It is noted that the Shaheds were launched by the enemy from Cape Chauda, which is located in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Kh-59 missile was launched from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Shaheds were shot down within the Odesa Region, and the missile was destroyed in the airspace of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Overnight into Saturday, December 2, an air alert was announced in a number of regions. Then the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that several groups of Shaheds were launched from the direction of the Black Sea in the direction of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa Region, and later - about the missile danger.