The russian federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

This is stated in the morning operational summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, 84 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 30 air strikes, fired 71 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff reminds that yesterday the russian federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 23 UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile and 18 attack UAVs.

Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk Region and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by airstrikes. More than 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region, where the defense forces repelled 13 attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas south of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomayske of the Donetsk Region, where the defense forces repelled 21 attacks.

In the Maryinka axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Novomykhaylivka area of the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, units of the missile forces struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 5 warehouses of enemy ammunition.