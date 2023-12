In November, Ukraine received smallest external financial assistance in last half of year

In November 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received about USD 2 billion of external funding.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Funds are provided on preferential terms and are allocated to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, in particular, ensuring social protection of the population, humanitarian needs, pay for workers in the education and health sectors.

Among the donors in November 2023:

- European Union - USD 1.6 billion;

- World Bank - USD 5 million;

- UK guarantee through the World Bank mechanism - USD 400 million.

"Funds from the EU are the tenth tranche in the framework of large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) for 2023. The total amount of financing under the program reaches EUR 18 billion, of which Ukraine has already received EUR 16.5 billion. The maturity of the loan is 35 years, interest and other payments for debt servicing instead of Ukraine will be compensated by the EU countries," the statement said.

The UK guarantee is part of the fifth additional funding within the framework of the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project.

The maturity period is 19 years with a 5-year grace period.

The total amount of financial assistance under the guarantee of the UK this year reaches USD 1 billion.

Financing from the World Bank is a loan from the IBRD within the framework of the World Bank's Health Enhancement and Lifesaving project (HEAL) Project.

As part of a joint project with the IBRD, about USD 50 million has already been raised in 2023.

For 11 months of 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised about USD 37.4 billion of external funding for the urgent needs of the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-October 2023, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit of UAH 900.0 billion, including the total fund - in the amount of UAH 923.1 billion against the plan of the general fund for January-October 2023 of the deficit in the amount of UAH 1,478.0 billion.