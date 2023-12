Slovak carriers have blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information from Slovak border guards, at 4:05 p.m. in Slovakia, the blocking of truck traffic through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint began. The rally, the timing of which is not currently known, is carried out by representatives of the Union of Carriers of Slovakia. It is known that the transportation of humanitarian aid, other important cargoes, live animals, fuel and chilled cargoes will not be blocked," the statement said.

The rest of the cargo will be allowed to leave Slovakia in a limited amount, four trucks per hour.

The movement of trucks entering Slovakia will not be blocked.

The movement of passenger vehicles and buses will neither be limited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, carriers from Slovakia blocked the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint for a short time.

This way they tried to show solidarity with carriers from Poland.

The protesters demanded that Brussels introduce transportation permits for Ukrainian vehicles.

On November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.