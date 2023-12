Ukraine to increase production of missiles and equipment in 2024 several times - Defense Ministry

Ukraine plans to significantly increase the production of various types of weapons next year. The main focus will be on air defense.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This concerns air defense systems of a wide range: from conventional portable anti-aircraft missile systems to systems with a range of more than 100 kilometers, such as the Koral air defense system, the defense department explained.

According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk on the air of the national telethon, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense wants to increase the production of missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment several times in 2024.

He noted that the approved budget next year provides for the allocation of about UAH 175 billion for the procurement of missiles and ammunition.

This will allow the Defense Forces of Ukraine to "adequately resist russian aggression," the representative of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The department states that the priorities for 2024 will be the strengthening of the air shield of Ukraine and the development of the domestic defense industry.