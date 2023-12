NBU's net interbank currency sales down 26% to USD 2.5 billion in November

In November 2023, the net sale of currency by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) amounted to USD 2.453 billion, down 26.49% month over month net sale (USD 3.337 billion).

This is evidenced by NBU data, reports the Ukrainian News Agency.

So, in November, the NBU bought USD 0.004 billion at the interbank and sold USD 2.457 billion.

In October, the NBU bought USD 0.014 billion and sold USD 3.351 billion at the interbank.

In September, the NBU's net interbank sale of currency amounted to USD 2.691 billion; in August - USD 2.364 billion; in July - USD 1.933 billion; in June - USD 1.798 billion, in May - USD 1,928 million, in April - USD 1,370 million, in March – USD 1,669 million, in February – USD 2.431 billion, in January – USD 3.082 billion, in December– USD 3,164 million, in November – USD 1.569 billion, in October – USD 2.032 billion, and in September – USD 2 753 million.

The balance of NBU interventions, according to the results of August, was negative and amounted to USD 1,330 million, in July - USD 1.195 billion, in June - USD 3,956 million, in May - USD 3,354 million, in April - USD 2,203 million, in March - USD 1,776 million, in February - USD 308 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD on July 21.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

The NBU has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.