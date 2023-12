Russian troops conducted a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, overnight into Thursday to Friday, December 1.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The invaders targeted Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," Lysak said.

However, according to preliminary data, there were no victims.

In addition, the russian occupiers shelled Myrove Community with heavy artillery and, later, the Chervonohryhorivka one. More than half a dozen shells flew there.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the rest of the region was calm, without enemy attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation launched 25 attack drones and missiles over Ukraine at night, and the Air Force spoke about the results.

In March 2023, Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that russia was forced to change its tactics of using missiles because it was unable to manufacture them in sufficient quantity.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, intelligence said that russia had about half a thousand high-precision missiles in its arsenal.

Russian occupation forces are now trying to stockpile long-range weapons in order to continue shelling Ukraine.