During the current day, November 30, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 10 attacks on the russian invaders and another 1 on the enemy's air defense system.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening summary.

"During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 10 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and another 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system," the General Staff said in a statement.

At the same time, missile forces units hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and an enemy electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, November 30, there were 73 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian invaders. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, November 30, made 1,180 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 328,760 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 13 tanks and 28 AFVs.

In addition, the enemy continues active ground infantry attacks in the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, and in some places uses armored vehicles. During the day, the total losses of occupiers in manpower amounted to almost 500 people. Also, our soldiers completely destroyed 7 tanks and 13 other armored vehicles. A total of 45 combat clashes and 648 artillery strikes were recorded.