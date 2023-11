In Novohrodivka, Donetsk Region, the body of a man who was killed as a result of a night missile attack by russians was removed from the rubble. Under the rubble, there are probably 4 more people, including a child.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz announced this on Telegram.

"At the scene of the shelling of a residential building in Novohrodivka, the body of a deceased man was removed from the rubble. As of 10:00 a.m., 4 people are probably under the rubble, including 1 child. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," it said.

It is indicated that 132 tons of building structures have now been dismantled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 30, the russian occupiers simultaneously launched 6 S-300 missiles at the Pokrovskyi District of the Donetsk Region. Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad fell under enemy fire. It was reported that as a result of the enemy's attack, 10 people were injured, including 4 children. Paramedics in particular rescued a 6-month-old infant.

In Novohrodivka, a hit occurred in a multi-storey building. A 13-year-old child was injured. It was indicated that under the rubble there may be 5 more people, among them a child.