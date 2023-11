No one will tell you exactly whether we will be in NATO - Zelenskyy

During a meeting with Mykolaiv students, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the prospects of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance. The Head of State noted that national security for Ukraine is priority No. 1 and he wants to end the war so that there is no return of it. But the President does not know whether it will be done.

"A country that is in war, that is going through war and that wants to end the war so that there is no return of war... And how it will be we do not know for sure, because this is life and that is russia. Therefore, no one will tell you exactly. And will we be in NATO? Or will we not be in NATO? We want, on our part, we must do everything to ensure that our national security is at the highest level," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to the official website of the President of Ukraine, during a working trip to the Mykolaiv Region, which took place on Wednesday, November 29, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with students of three Mykolaiv higher education institutions: Admiral Makarov National University of Shipbuilding, Mykolaiv National Agrarian University and Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine could not become a member of NATO during the war.