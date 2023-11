Ukreximbank's board receives salaries from UAH 695,000 to UAH 1.2 million in October

The Ukreximbank board received salaries in October in the amount from UAH 695,000 to UAH 1.2 million.

This is evidenced by data on the bank's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, in October, the chairman of the board received UAH 1,191,729.

Three board members received UAH 695,757, UAH 825,387 and UAH 1,243,524 of salaries.

The board includes four people.

No one on the supervisory board received a reward in October.

The supervisory board includes nine people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Ukreximbank are state-owned.