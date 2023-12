The Bozhong 13-2 field, which is situated in the middle of the Bohai Sea, 140 km away from north China's Tianjin Municipality. Photo by Xinhua.

China's largest offshore crude oil producer, Bohai Oilfield, has seen its daily oil and gas output reach more than 100,000 tonnes of oil equivalent, a record high over the past five decades, said China National Offshore Oil Corporation's Tianjin branch. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Since the construction of the base in 1965, more than 50 oil and gas fields and nearly 200 production facilities have been developed, making Bohai Oilfield the main oilfield with the highest output, the largest scale and the best economic benefits in Chinese waters.

The oilfield aims to achieve an annual oil and gas output exceeding 40 million tonnes by 2025.