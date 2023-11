The Centrenergo state energy generating company violated the schedules of repairs of power units and the accumulation of coal reserves before the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024.

This follows from a statement by the State Audit Service, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the off-season, Central Energy did not carry out timely repairs of important generation facilities that were damaged by the enemy. Although these facilities are of strategic importance for the restoration of power-generating capacities, and especially in the conditions of new threats from the enemy to civil infrastructure," said the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalayeva.

Thus, according to the report, the deadlines for completing the repair of three blocks of one of the TPPs were moved from April to October, from July to September, and from August to November, respectively.

Schedules for the accumulation of coal reserves were also violated.

"The results of the audit show that Centerenergo systematically did not meet the coal accumulation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy. The facts of the purchase of low-quality coal, which does not meet the necessary standards of this fuel for power units, were also revealed. At the same time, the low quality in no way reduced the price of coal in the contracts. In addition, violations were recorded when Centerenergo did not collect from coal suppliers advance payments for coal not supplied by them or violated supply obligations," explained Basalayeva.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the State Audit Service found financial violations in Centerenergo amounting to UAH 5.5 billion.

On August 14, the supervisory board of Centerenergo appointed Andrii Churkin as acting general director of the company.

In 2022, Centerenergo increased the loss seven times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centerenergo includes three thermal power plants: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiyivska (Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total design capacity of which is 7,660 MW.

A total of 78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state in the form of the State Property Fund.