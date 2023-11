On November 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued ground attacks on the left bank of the Kherson Region and advanced.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced southwest of Krynky (30 km northeast of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River) and entrenched in the nearby forest area.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops are holding positions on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops continued to transfer new assault groups to the left bank and that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were operating near Krynky. russia's constant statements about the arrival of Ukrainian reinforcements on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River indicate that russian troops are trying to impede Ukraine's attempts to supply and strengthen its positions on the eastern bank of the Kherson Region.

As earlier reported, on November 28, the military terrorist states of the russian federation fired 128 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 778 shells using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson.