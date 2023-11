The recent visit of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Commander of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe, Christopher G. Cavoli, is very revealing. According to him, this is a powerful signal to the whole world that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, including through the provision of military aid.

Arsenii Pushkarenko, a deputy chairperson of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, emphasized this on the live broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon.

"This visit was very productive. In particular, the U.S. Secretary of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Its cost will reach USD 100 million. Also, during the visit of Mr. Lloyd Austin, the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO was discussed. It is especially symbolic that the visit took place on the eve of the 17th meeting of Ramstein," noted the M.P.

"In the same context, according to the M.P., another powerful signal was the visit to Kyiv by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, during which it was announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 1.3 billion. In addition, almost at the same time, the Netherlands announced additional EUR 2 billion for Ukraine in military aid; and Luxembourg and Estonia, which are providing assistance as part of the Ramstein and an I.T. coalition created with Ukraine. However, like Great Britain and Norway, they are within the maritime coalition. Therefore, Ukraine will continue to receive strong support from our international partners," said Arsenii Pushkarenko.

He also commented on the recent visit of a representative delegation of Ukraine to the United States.

"If during Austin's visit to Kyiv, the focus was on issues of military aid, then during the visit to the United States of First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko and the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, the issues of political and economic support for our state were primarily resolved," noted the parliamentarian.

In particular, during the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, bilateral security guarantees were discussed as part of the G7 commitments. Active work was also carried out to obtain bipartisan support for Ukraine, including in the context of consideration in the U.S. Congress of providing our country and Israel with a package of long-term military aid. No less significant for the Ukrainian delegation was the issue of supporting the recovery of Ukraine's economy. For this purpose, several important governmental and expert meetings were held regarding the future economic reconstruction of our state and the capacity of domestic institutions in this area.

"Such visits are very important, especially now, when, as we know, a difficult political situation has developed in the United States in connection with the discussion of the budget and the country's gradual entry into the presidential race," said Arsenii Pushkarenko.

He also emphasized that today, the world community, together with Ukraine, the USA, Germany, Great Britain, France, and all international partners, are making maximum efforts to support our country.