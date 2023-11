Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has passed away at the age of 100.

This was reported by the personal website of Henry Kissinger and Reuters.

Henry Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on November 29.

His death was announced by his consulting firm.

The date and place of farewell to the politician will also be known later.

Kissinger headed American diplomacy from 1973 to 1977. Prior to that, he was the national security adviser to the US president.

Kissinger was born on May 27, 1923, in Germany, in the city of Fürth, in a religious Jewish family. In 1938, his family left Germany and went to the United States. There, he received American citizenship in 1943.

He served in the US Army, first as a translator, and then transferred to the counterintelligence corps. In 1947, he entered Harvard University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and then became a Doctor of Sciences. From 1954 to 1969, he was a teacher at this educational institution.

Henry Kissinger played an important role in many landmark events of the 1970s that changed the course of world history. He participated in negotiations to end the war in Vietnam, normalize relations between the United States and China, limit nuclear weapons, and improve relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Kissinger - winner of the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize "For joint negotiations on a cease-fire in Vietnam in 1973." The award was received together with Le Dik Tho from North Vietnam. Tho declined the prize on the grounds that their work had not yet brought peace, and two members of the Nobel Committee resigned over this choice.

Henry Kissinger spoke differently about the war in Ukraine. In an article in The Spectator magazine dated December 12, 2022, he suggested that the best option for settling the war in Ukraine is to return to the borders on February 24, either through military or negotiated means, with the possible holding of referendums on the disputed territories.

A month later, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kissinger said that Ukraine should become a member of NATO but that it would be "expedient" after peace was secured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the summer, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whom he called an old friend of the PRC.

The former secretary of state said that the relationship between the PRC and the US is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society, and it is necessary to move the relationship in a positive direction. Kissinger also met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Defense Minister Li Shangfu during his trip, which Washington said was private.

Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalizing relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s when he served as secretary of state and national security adviser in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Reuters recalls.