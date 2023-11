NATO believes that in the war against Ukraine, russia lost more than 300,000 troops. The figures are close to those stated in the summaries of the General Staff.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated this.

According to him, russia lost a significant part of its conventional armed forces. According to NATO, we are talking about hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks and more than 300,000 soldiers.

According to Stoltenberg, russia has lost influence not only in Ukraine. It is now losing influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia. At the same time, the aggressor country becomes dependent on China.

At the same time, external pressure on russia is increasing: oil and gas revenues are falling, sanctions are imposed against russian banks, and foreign companies are ceasing their work.

"The russian economy has fallen on the military rails. Putin does not care about losses. Russian goals in Ukraine have not changed. Russia has accumulated large stockpiles of missiles ahead of the winter. And we see new attempts to strike at the Ukrainian power system and infrastructure. Trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold," Stoltenberg explained.

Recently, Jens Stoltenberg said that russia is preparing for shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, so it has accumulated a large arsenal of missiles.

The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, November 29, amounted to 1,140 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 327,580 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 39 UAVs, 32 artillery systems and 27 AFVs.