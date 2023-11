The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Mykhailo Yanchuk to the post of the chairman of the State Agency of Water Resources.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From June 28, 2022 to November 21, 2023, Yanchuk served as Deputy Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for European Integration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the chairman of the State Agency of Water Resources Oleksii Kuzmenkov and appointed Natalia Latysh as the provisional chairperson of the State Water Agency.