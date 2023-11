Russia for the first time has not been elected to the executive board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time in history, russia was not elected to the executive board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The OPCW is a very authoritative international organization, and terrorists have no place in it. At the same time, Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania were elected for a period of 2024-2026 years. Ukraine will actively contribute to the strengthening of the OPCW. I am grateful to all the countries that supported our candidates, and also did not support the election of russia," he wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that in less than a month, russia failed three votes to important international bodies for the first time in history.

"This is the logical result of the actions of a terrorist state: its role in international relations is falling, and isolation is increasing," he concluded.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is an independent international organization headquartered in The Hague, created to monitor compliance with the ban on the use of chemical weapons, eliminate their stocks, and assist states in providing protection from chemical weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in November, russia for the first time had not been elected to the to the UN International Court of Justice and the UNESCO Executive Council.