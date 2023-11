MPs want to ban adoption of children for those who deny russian aggression

19 Members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament ban those convicted of denying russia's aggression against Ukraine from adopting children.

This is stated in bill No. 10298, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to expand the circle of persons who cannot be adopters, supplementing it with persons who have been convicted of criminal offenses of treason, collaboration, aiding the aggressor state and acquittal, recognizing it as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, glorifying its participants.

It is also proposed to determine that a person who has been brought to administrative responsibility for committing domestic violence, gender-based violence cannot be an adopter.

Among the authors of the bill are Tetiana Skrypka, head of the subcommittee on family and children, Mykyta Poturaiev, head of the information policy committee, and Yevhenia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine documented the abduction of about 20,000 children by the aggressor state of russia.