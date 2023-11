As of 1 p.m., there was a shortage of electricity in the power system of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo reported this on Wednesday, November 29.

"The reason for the shortage is the rapid increase in consumption due to severe weather conditions and the simultaneous inclusion of thousands of consumers from weather-affected regions in the network," the report said.

It is indicated that now power plants cannot generate enough electricity to satisfy all the needs of consumers: solar power plants almost do not work due to dense cloud cover in all regions, and at thermal power plants some units are still under repair.

Ukrenergo states that the power system now has a difficult situation and asks citizens to economically consume electricity throughout the day until 6 p.m.

"Frugal consumption doesn't mean you need to turn everything in the house off and sit in the dark. It is enough to turn off the light where it is not necessary at this moment and carefully consider how you use powerful electrical appliances: leave only the most necessary to work, and transfer all non-urgent things to the evening and night after 6 p.m.," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing under the influence of frosty weather and as energy supply to settlements affected by bad weather is resumed.