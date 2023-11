Russian troops are still present on the territory of Belarus, but the creation of strike formations there has not yet been recorded. This was stated by the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Northern Axis, Yurii Povkh, on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control any movement and activity of groups on the territory of Belarus.

"At the border with Belarus, there are currently no signs of the formation of enemy strike groups. Therefore, the situation on the border remains under control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine - both units and formations - are closely monitoring the movement and activity of the enemy on the opposite territory," the military said.

Yurii Povkh said that signalmen and airfield personnel are currently staying there. And there are no units that can be used for an offensive. It is, in particular, about tank or infantry formations, he says.

"Russian troops continue to be on the territory of Belarus at the current specific moment in small numbers. These are the personnel of several communication transmission nodes and airfield service. As for infantry units, tank units, that is, units that can pose a real military threat to Ukraine, the formation of such units has not been detected now," the spokesman said.

Those troops that were previously stationed on the territory of Belarus were transferred to the east and south of Ukraine, the military officer said.

"They were transferred to the most threatening areas in the east and south of Ukraine. Russia used Belarusian training grounds as training centers, and warehouses and reserves of the Belarusian Armed Forces as a donor for its armed forces and formations," Yurii Povkh said.

It will be recalled that earlier Poland formed a new tank battalion near the Belarusian border.