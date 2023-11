Members of the supervisory board of the nationalized PrivatBank received salaries in the amount from UAH 565,000 to UAH 580,000 in October.

This is stated in the bank's materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Five members of the supervisory board received UAH 564,903 each, four members - UAH 565,695, UAH 566,546, UAH 568,203 and UAH 580,066.

In total, the supervisory board of PrivatBank includes 9 people.

It is noted that in October 2023, the members of the supervisory board of the bank were paid remuneration for the performance of their functions for September 2023.

Reimbursements for expenses incurred for September 2023 were also paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers decided on the nationalization of the financial institution at the suggestion of the National Bank and the shareholders of PrivatBank.

The state, represented by the Ministry of Finance, received 100% of the capital of PrivatBank.

On February 15, 2023, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv dated June 2, 2021, which dismissed the proceedings in the case of the lawsuit of the former chairman of the board and minority shareholder of PrivatBank, Oleksandr Dubilet, regarding the invalidation of the purchase and sale contracts of PrivatBank.