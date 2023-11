Occupiers reduce use of aviation near Avdiivka, but increase infantry assaults

The russian occupiers have reduced the use of front-line aviation on the Avdiivka axis.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the speaker of the Tavria Defense Forces, has stated this on the air of the Radio Svoboda.

"They (russian troops - Ed.) reduced the number of front-line aircraft, namely Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft, of which since October 10 we have shot down eight units. The enemy also reduced the use of helicopters, in particular Ка-52 and Мі-24. And it hits from afar with controlled aircraft bombs from outside the area where our air defense reaches," says Shtupun.

The speaker of the Tavria axis also noted that russian troops instead intensified assault infantry operations.

"They have intensified ground infantry attacks, in places they use armored vehicles. And they bet on the infantry. Because the human resource of the occupiers is quite powerful," Shtupun added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recognizes that the russian army does not abandon attempts to encircle Avdiivka, but they say that the military "firmly holds the defense."

Recall, according to British intelligence, a modest advance near Avdiivka cost russia thousands of lives of military.